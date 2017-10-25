Dolph Ziggler On Bobby Roode & The RAW Invasion, Brie Bella Talks Wedding (Video), WWE Network

By
Marc Middleton
-

– Above is new video of Brie Bella discussing the wedding of John Cena and Nikki Bella, noting that Nikki’s wedding planning hasn’t been the best due to how busy she is with Dancing With The Stars. Brie also reveals that Birdie Joe will be a flower girl in the wedding, which is set to take place in 2018. Brie will be the Maid of Honor.

– There will be new WWE Network Collection on AJ Styles, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart in November, according to PWInsider. There’s also been talk of adding a Mid-Atlantic Wrestling section to the Vault.

– Dolph Ziggler had the following Twitter exchange on how he and Bobby Roode put aside their differences for the big RAW invasion on Monday night. As noted, next week’s SmackDown will feature Ziggler vs. Roode in a 2 of 3 Falls Match with the winner earning a spot on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR