Brie Bella Trains For WWE Return (Video), Braun Strowman – Jimmy’s Seafood Sandwich Video, Drew McIntyre

– Brie Bella continues to train for her WWE comeback in 2018. Above is the latest episode of BellaBody with Brie working out with Birdie Joe.

– WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre tweeted the following on Andrade “Cien” Almas in response to their face-off on next week’s NXT episode being announced. The two will then face each other at “Takeover: WarGames” on Saturday night in Houston.

I admire your new-found confidence, as I want the absolute best version of you possible come #TakeoverWarGames. Appears you're gonna learn the hard way there's no other man like me & I will Claymore you back down to reality….See you next week amigo https://t.co/xBKQy65v3o — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 9, 2017

– Jimmy’s Seafood in Baltimore, which often hosts WWE Superstars when the company is in town, posted the following video of Braun Strowman destroying their seven-pound Seafood UFO Sandwich. Also below are comments from Braun.

What happens when 385 pounds of destruction meets 7+ pounds of seafood excellence? Find out as The Monster Among Men @BraunStrowman takes on The Seafood UFO Sandwich! pic.twitter.com/BEEmnqBOx0 — Jimmy's Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) November 9, 2017

In case you wanted a clearer view of the 7+ Pound Seafood UFO @BraunStrowman went to war with… pic.twitter.com/DcHWkWJLu2 — Jimmy's Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) November 9, 2017

So last night I tried to eat the @jimmysseafood #seafoodufo 7lbd challenge. My eyes were definitely bigger than my stomach lol. This thing was amazing though so much going on with all the different seafood on it!!!!