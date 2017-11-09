Brie Bella Trains For WWE Return (Video), Braun Strowman – Jimmy’s Seafood Sandwich Video, Drew McIntyre

By
Marc Middleton
-

– Brie Bella continues to train for her WWE comeback in 2018. Above is the latest episode of BellaBody with Brie working out with Birdie Joe.

– WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre tweeted the following on Andrade “Cien” Almas in response to their face-off on next week’s NXT episode being announced. The two will then face each other at “Takeover: WarGames” on Saturday night in Houston.

– Jimmy’s Seafood in Baltimore, which often hosts WWE Superstars when the company is in town, posted the following video of Braun Strowman destroying their seven-pound Seafood UFO Sandwich. Also below are comments from Braun.

So last night I tried to eat the @jimmysseafood #seafoodufo 7lbd challenge. My eyes were definitely bigger than my stomach lol. This thing was amazing though so much going on with all the different seafood on it!!!!

