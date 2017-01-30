Brie Bella Video From Fashion Show, Erick Rowan Graphic, Fans On WWE NXT Stars Making An Impact

– Below is video of Brie Bella participating in a charity fashion show for the What Matters Foundation in Phoenix last week:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who made the biggest impact at WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” on Saturday night – new NXT Champion Bobby Roode, new NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain, NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Roderick Strong or Eric Young. As of this writing, 68% voted for Roode while 15% voted for Asuka and 8% for The Authors.

– There’s still no word yet on when Erick Rowan may return to action but he posted this graphic today. Rowan has been out of action with a torn rotator cuff but has posted several cryptic mask videos over the past few months.