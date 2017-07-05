corey-graves

Bring It To The Table To Air On WWE Network After Monday’s RAW, Roderick Strong and Hideo Itami

Published On 05/07/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

The WWE Network has updated its 24/7 streaming schedule for next week. A new episode of Bring it to the Table will air at 11:06 PM EST on Monday after RAW goes off the air. Here is the description for the show:

“Corey Graves, JBL and Peter Rosenberg discuss, debate and dissect the controversies and concerns of the WWE Universe.”

Also, WWE will be airing a new episode of NXT on Wednesday at 8:00 PM EST. Here is the description for the show:

“Roderick Strong and Hideo Itami battle to determine the new Number One Contender for the coveted NXT Championship!”

