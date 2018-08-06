Broadcasting Plans For All In Announced, Updated Card

The broadcasting plans, as well as a new match, has been announced for All In.

The event will be available live on pay-per-view and the FITE app with the first hour airing on WGN America starting at 5:00 pm on September 1st at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Here is the updated card for the show:

Nick Aldis vs Cody Rhodes (NWA World Heavyweight Title Match)

Hangman Page vs Joey Janela

Kazuchika Okada vs Marty Scurll

Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix vs The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi

Stephen Amell vs Christopher Daniels