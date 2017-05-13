Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE RAW Shows, Lana Uses Rusev’s Finisher At NXT Event (Photos)

– Brock Lesnar, who has not appeared on Raw since the night after WrestleMania 33, is scheduled for four upcoming shows.

The Universal Champion is being advertised for the following Raw TV dates:

June 12 – Lafayette, Louisiana,

June 26 – Los Angeles, California

July 3 – Phoenix, Arizona

Jul 10 – Houston, Texas

Lesnar is advertised to defend the Universal Championship at WWE Great Balls of Fire on July 9 in Dallas, Texas.

– At Thursday’s NXT live event in Daytona Beach, Florida, Lana beat Danielle Kamela with Rusev’s finishing maneuver, The Accolade.