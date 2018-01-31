Brock Lesnar And John Cena Advertised For WWE Event At United Center

The United Center in Chicago has officially announced that the WWE will return to the arena for the first time in over 20 years on March 3rd.

WWE held the SummerSlam 1994 pay-per-view in the arena when it first opened and ran live events there for a few years, before staying to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois since the mid-90’s when the company were running the Chicago market.

The reason for the company returning to the United Center is due to the fact that Monster Jam have the Allstate Arena booked for the entire week in March for their events.

Brock Lesnar and John Cena have both been added to the show.