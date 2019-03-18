Brock Lesnar Appearing On SmackDown?, New WWE Signing

– PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE has signed former Impact Wrestling star DJ Z to an NXT deal. The deal was reportedly made during the last week of February but the belief is that DJ Z will finish his indy commitments before reporting to the WWE Performance Center.

