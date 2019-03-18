Brock Lesnar Appearing On SmackDown?, New WWE Signing

– Ethan Cramer noted the following:

@WrestlingInc Fox was promoting Smackdown before the Nascar race. They mentioned Brock Lesnar to be seen on Smackdown starting October 2019. Possible the WWE is just using his name to bring interest to their product. Interesting to see if he stick around or appears on #SDLive — Ethan Cramer (@EthanCramer) March 17, 2019

– PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE has signed former Impact Wrestling star DJ Z to an NXT deal. The deal was reportedly made during the last week of February but the belief is that DJ Z will finish his indy commitments before reporting to the WWE Performance Center.