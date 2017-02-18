Brock Lesnar Attacks Superstars At RAW Live Event (Video)
Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman made an appearance at Friday’s WWE live event in Dallas, Texas during an eight-man match with Goldust, R-Truth, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel taking on Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil and The Shining Stars.
As seen in the video below, Lesnar destroyed participants of the eight-man match before Heyman called out Big Show to the ring. Lesnar then defeated Big Show in a match that took place before intermission but was advertised as the main event.
Below are photos and video from the show:
#WWEDallas pardon my language but shit just got real! #TheBeast is here @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/DjvaanmWad
— Sean Rhodes (@Sean_Rhodes44) February 18, 2017
Brock Lesnar Beating up 6 Man in #WWEDallas pic.twitter.com/JSXMjw7TGG
— Mr.🅴vLz (@xiTzZD7oom) February 18, 2017
The beast incarnated in #WWEDallas 🙌🏼🙌🏼 @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/25KDMXhJVg
— Sarah Salvidrez 💋 (@SarahKarenXOXO) February 18, 2017
#TheBeast #WWEDALLAS pic.twitter.com/hINaXIx48N
— Albert Alvarez (@TheTexansGuru) February 18, 2017
BUUHROCKKK LEEESSSSNAARRRR #WWEDallas pic.twitter.com/qUQCQhW38W
— Darren (@djohn90) February 18, 2017
Big Show vs. Brock Lesnar #WWEDallas pic.twitter.com/2xRrTbTCKM
— Zachary Mayberry (@zdmay) February 18, 2017