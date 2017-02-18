Brock Lesnar Attacks Superstars At RAW Live Event (Video)

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman made an appearance at Friday’s WWE live event in Dallas, Texas during an eight-man match with Goldust, R-Truth, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel taking on Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil and The Shining Stars.

As seen in the video below, Lesnar destroyed participants of the eight-man match before Heyman called out Big Show to the ring. Lesnar then defeated Big Show in a match that took place before intermission but was advertised as the main event.

Below are photos and video from the show: