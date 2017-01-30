Brock Lesnar Challenges Goldberg For WrestleMania, SmackDown Promo With New WWE Champion (Video)

– Below is a promo for tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown episode, which will feature new WWE Champion John Cena and more fallout from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view:

– As seen on Monday night’s post-Royal Rumble RAW in Laredo, Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar issued a challenge to Bill Goldberg for another singles match at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. No word yet on when Goldberg will respond but we’ll keep you updated. Below is video from the segment on RAW: