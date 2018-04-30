Brock Lesnar Closing In On Breaking Big WWE Record

The reign of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is at 393 days, which is only 41 days behind CM Punk’s 434-day WWE title reign. Lesnar has the eighth-longest world title run in WWE history.

“Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship reign is currently the 8th longest World Title Run in WWE history. Lesnar trails CM Punk by 41 days. The other 6 runs ahead of him are: Hulk Hogan, Bob Backlund (twice), Bruno Sammartino (twice) and Pedro Morales.”