Brock Lesnar Comments On Musician, Talking Smack Note, Video Of WWE Stars In Sweden

– WWE posted this video of James Ellsworth, Mojo Rawley, Aiden English and others hanging out in Stockholm, Sweden this past weekend before the WWE live event that night.

– WWE has announced that a special edition of Talking Smack will air on the WWE Network after Sunday’s Backlash pay-per-view goes off the air. As noted, Renee Young will join Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on the Backlash Kickoff pre-show earlier in the night.

– The Twitter account for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar made a rare tweet today, to promote a New York City appearance by musician Colter Wall. Wall previously teamed up with Paul Heyman’s Looking4Larry Agency to create a special trailer for Lesnar’s match against The Undertaker at the 2015 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. Below is the tweet from today: