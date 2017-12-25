Brock Lesnar Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar would appear on next week’s episode of Raw on the USA Network. Lesnar is slated to defend his title against Kane and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.

WWE holds next week’s show in Miami, FL at the AmericanAirlines Arena. Also announced for the show is Cedric Alexander will challenge Enzo Amore for the Cruiserweight Title.