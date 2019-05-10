Brock Lesnar Contract Speculation, WWE Interested In Eli Drake?

During a recent Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com commented on if WWE is interested in Eli Drake, here’s what he said courtesy of ringsidenews.com:

“No interest until he completely gets out of his Impact deal, but yeah there has been interest on WWE’s behalf. They really like how he can — I say ‘they’ — some really like how he can talk.”

Sapp also commented on speculation about Brock Lesnar’s contract:

“Anybody pretending to have that information I would be suspicious of at least as of right now. I know there will always be people saying, ‘oh Brock signed a long-term deal, Brock signed a short-term deal’… yeah I don’t know.”

“I think Brock likes to keep his stuff short in order to leverage WWE against UFC and I think that is coming to an end so maybe I’m the asshole.”