Brock Lesnar Defeats Kevin Owens At MSG (Photos & Video), Former WWE Star Backstage At Live Event (Photo)
Published On 03/12/2017 | News
– Brock Lesnar defeated Kevin Owens at Sunday night’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York. You can see photos and video below:
Brock over Kevin Owens in about 3 mins. Owens got zero offense. Easy day on the job for Brock. Decent Goldberg chant. #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/SlSCsyGbw2
— MLW (@MLW) March 12, 2017
#WWEMSG Kevin Owens vs Brock Lesnar pic.twitter.com/IRzxUFegp9
— Nelbow Shlabotnik (@noslenisnelson) March 12, 2017
– Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella was backstage at Saturday night’s WWE live event in Toronto. WWE posted this photo of Marella backstage with Enzo Amore.