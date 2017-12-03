brock-lesnar4

Brock Lesnar Defeats Kevin Owens At MSG (Photos & Video), Former WWE Star Backstage At Live Event (Photo)

Published On 03/12/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– Brock Lesnar defeated Kevin Owens at Sunday night’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York. You can see photos and video below:

– Former WWE Superstar Santino Marella was backstage at Saturday night’s WWE live event in Toronto. WWE posted this photo of Marella backstage with Enzo Amore.

There's been a #Cobra sighting backstage at #WWEToronto! @wweaallday21 @themilanmiracle

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

