Brock Lesnar Doesn’t Appear On WWE Raw, Roman Reigns Confronts Vince McMahon

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Detroit, MI at the Little Caesars Arena on the USA Network, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar didn’t appear on the show as advertised. The show featured Roman Reigns cutting a promo in the ring about it then said that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was to blame since Lesnar was Vince’s boy.

This led to Reigns confronting McMahon at the gorilla position. After talking with Reigns in his office, McMahon announced that Lesnar would be on next week’s show and Reigns was temporarily suspended.