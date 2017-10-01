Brock Lesnar Faces Sheamus At WWE Live Event (Video), Enzo Amore Responds To Corey Graves Shot

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Brock Lesnar defeated Sheamus at Saturday night’s WWE live event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. As of now, this will be his final WWE appearance until Nov. 13 on RAW.

You can check out highlights from the match below:

– Enzo Amore responded to a shot from Corey Graves on Twitter:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR