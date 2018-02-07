Brock Lesnar Facing WWE Champion At Upcoming Event

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is staying busy with the sports entertainment company as he is booked for several TV and live events leading into WrestleMania 34.

The official website for the Target Center in Minneapolis is advertising Lesnar vs. Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a Champion vs. Champion match for the live event on Friday, March 9th.

* February 26th: Raw in Anaheim

* March 3rd: Live event in Chicago

* March 9th: Live event in Minneapolis

* March 16th: Live event in New York

* March 30th: Live event in Boston

* April 8th: WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans