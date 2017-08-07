Update On Alexa Bliss’ SummerSlam Match, Brock Lesnar – Miztourage Video From RAW, NXT Promo

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opened with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz demanding Jason Jordan come finish what was started last week. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle appeared instead and introduced special guests for MizTV… WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. This led to Lesnar destroying The Miztourage with German suplexes and F5s. Above is video from the segment.

– As noted, Bayley was pulled from the WWE SummerSlam card due to the separated shoulder she suffered last week during the match against Nia Jax. It was announced on tonight’s RAW that there will be two Triple Threats with the winners facing next Monday to determine who will replace Bayley in the match with RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. The first Triple Threat saw Sasha Banks defeat Alicia Fox and Emma. We will keep you updated on who faces Sasha next week.

– Below is a promo for this week’s WWE NXT episode, featuring Drew McIntyre and NXT Champion Bobby Roode facing off in the middle of the ring ahead of their “Takeover: Brooklyn III” main event on August 19th during SummerSlam weekend.