There has been recent speculation about Brock Lesnar moving to the Smackdown brand due to WWE’s deal with FOX. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation:

“I kind of asked about that [Brock Lesnar] and I was told that one hand doesn’t know what the other hand is doing … who is on what roster is far more carefully kept secret. Only a few people know. But having said that, I thought that Lesnar was going to be on SmackDown anyway because of the [Kofi] Kingston [match].”

Lesnar is also currently being advertised for the following episodes of Smackdown following the FOX debut:

October 11th in Las Vegas

October 25th in Kansas City

November 15th in Philadelphia