brock-lesnar4

Brock Lesnar On Tonight’s RAW? (Photo)

Published On 02/20/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

It looks like Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman may appear on tonight’s WWE RAW from Los Angeles as the two have arrived to the Staples Center, as seen in the photo below.

WWE has not announced Lesnar for tonight’s show but he did work a live event in Dallas, Texas over the weekend, defeating Big Show after interrupting an eight-man match.

Stay tuned for live coverage of tonight’s RAW at 8.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author