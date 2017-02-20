Brock Lesnar On Tonight’s RAW? (Photo)
Published On 02/20/2017 | News
It looks like Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman may appear on tonight’s WWE RAW from Los Angeles as the two have arrived to the Staples Center, as seen in the photo below.
WWE has not announced Lesnar for tonight’s show but he did work a live event in Dallas, Texas over the weekend, defeating Big Show after interrupting an eight-man match.
Stay tuned for live coverage of tonight’s RAW at 8.
Here comes the pain! Brock Lesnar has just arrived to the Staples Center! #WWELA pic.twitter.com/KLEGoLgWcV
— Sean Blake (@SeanHBlake) February 20, 2017