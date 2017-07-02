Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman Appear After RAW In Portland

The dark segment after this week WWE RAW in Portland saw Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman make an appearance to issue an open challenge.

The challenge was answered by Big Show, who lost to Lesnar at Saturday’s WWE live event in Salt Lake City. Show entered the ring and went for a chokeslam but Lesnar hit him with a F5 instead. Lesnar then left with Heyman. The segment reportedly lasted under a minute, not including Heyman’s promo.

Heyman and Lesnar did not appear live on tonight’s RAW. As noted, Bill Goldberg did appear on RAW to accept Lesnar’s challenge for WrestleMania 33.

Below are photos and a clip of the dark segment from RAW: