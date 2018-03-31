Brock Lesnar Quickly Wins His Potential Last Match At WWE Live Event (Photo)

At Friday’s WWE live event on Friday in Boston, MA at the TD Garden, Brock Lesnar beat Kane and Braun Strowman in about five minutes to retain his Universal Title.

With the future of The Beast up in the air due to his contract situation with the sports entertainment company after his upcoming match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34, this may have been the last live event that Lesnar works for the company in the near future.