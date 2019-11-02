Brock Lesnar Quits SmackDown To Return To RAW

On this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown, Paul Heyman announced that Brock Lesnar was quitting the Smackdown brand in order to return to RAW and get his hands on Rey Mysterio. You can check out footage from the segment below:
Regarding Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Velasquez's knee was worse than expected going into the match and the...
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!