Brock Lesnar Reportedly Had WWE’s Original Plans For Him At WrestleMania Changed

Brock Lesnar was slated to face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33 before Goldberg signed a contract with WWE to take on “The Beast Incarnate” at the event. It seems like the Lesnar vs. Shane match wouldn’t have happened anyway since it’s not something Lesnar wanted to do.

“Brock was able to get himself out of that match [against Shane], which he certainly didn’t want to do, Shane was gonna work with somebody, so he’s gonna pick the best guy in the company,” Dave Meltzer said last week on Wrestling Observer Radio.

An angle for the match was set in motion after Lesnar’s SummerSlam match with Randy Orton when Shane entered the ring to calm Lesnar down and was F5’d.

How did Lesnar manage to get out of doing the match? By making sure his match against Goldberg would have the highest draw possible, making it a clear-cut booking win for the WWE creative team.

According to Meltzer, Lesnar was one of the people pushing for Goldberg to quickly beat him at Survivor Series last November. This would give Goldberg a lead in their series so they could do a rematch at WrestleMania 33.