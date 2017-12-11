Brock Lesnar Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has confirmed that Universal Champion Brock Lesnar would appear on next week’s episode of Raw.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Cleveland, OH at the Quicken Loans Arena on the USA Network, Kane battled Braun Strowman in a #1 contender match to determine who would face Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. However, the match ended in a double count out.

WWE holds next week’s show in Providence, RI at the Dunkin Donuts Center. WWE has already confirmed that Cedric Alexander will face Drew Gulak to determine the new #1 contender for the Cruiserweight Title on the show.