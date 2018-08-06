Brock Lesnar Staying With WWE Past SummerSlam?

During a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on Brock Lesnar’s future:

“If Vince wants to keep him and show everyone that, ‘hey I outbid UFC for this guy’ and ‘I screwed UFC out of this championship’ and don’t ever think that Vince isn’t that guy, cause that’s Vince. The idea that that guy went on that big show and did that big angle and he’s not gonna do it, I mean that’s Vince — Vince lives for that stuff.”

“Brock signed a 3 months contract, a 2 fight deal with WWE and it’s due again. I’m sure if Brock has his way he’ll sign another 3-month deal and tell UFC, ‘hey I’m gonna do this again, just a couple more things.’ He very well may lose the championship [at SummerSlam] but if he doesn’t I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Cormier mentioned that he would fight Stipe Miocic if a fight with Lesnar falls through:

“If there’s any reason Brock Lesnar does not make it to the fight, I would fight Stipe again.”