Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal Planned For WWE Survivor Series

The Universal Champion will face the WWE Champion at next month’s dual-branded Survivor Series pay-per-view, according to F4WOnline.com.

The match would be Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal, with neither the Universal Championship nor WWE Championship on the line.

Lesnar headlined last year’s Survivor Series as well. That’s where he lost to Goldberg in just over a minute, with their feud continuing all the way to WrestleMania. The rest of the card last year was built around Raw vs. SmackDown LIVE matches.

As noted, it appears that Mahal may still be WWE Champion when WWE tours India for a two-show tour December as he’s scheduled to defend his title against Kevin Owens.

Survivor Series takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on November 19. The venue will also host NXT TakeOver: WarGames the night before, as well Raw and SmackDown LIVE in the days after the Survivor Series.