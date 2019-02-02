Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins Not Vince McMahon’s 1st Choice For WrestleMania 35

After winning the 2019 Men’s Royal Rumble Match last Sunday, Seth Rollins will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35. This, however, wasn’t Vince McMahon’s first choice for WWE’s biggest men’s match of the year.

The night after the Royal Rumble, Triple H displayed raw emotion as he addressed the man he once tapped as his chosen one.

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, Triple H’s emotion was real since he is the main person behind Rollins’ renewed push to the top. WrestleVotes also claims that Rollins’ match against Lesnar will be the main event and that Triple H is behind that decision.

Catching up on RAW as we were in the air last night, but the emotion in the opening segment between Rollins & Triple H was real. This renewed Rollins push, and the decision for him to main event Mania was very much Hunters call. The Game is going “all in” w/ Rollins. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 29, 2019

Rollins vs. Lesnar wasn’t Vince McMahon’s first choice for the Universal Championship Match at WrestleMania 35. Back in December, McMahon wanted Braun Strowman to walk into the show as Universal Champion — after beating Lesnar at the Royal Rumble — and drop the title to Drew McIntyre. Strowman and McIntyre, however, have fallen out of favor with McMahon in recent weeks.

On the other hand, Triple H wanted Lesnar to walk into WrestleMania 35 as the Universal Champion and have Rollins beat him for the title. Triple H believes Rollins can fill the void that Roman Reigns’ departure created and him beating Lesnar would do that.