Brock Lesnar Wins The WWE Universal Title In Orlando (Photos)

Brock Lesnar defeated Bill Goldberg to become the new WWE Universal Champion at Sunday night’s WrestleMania 33 event in Orlando. The match saw Lesnar take Goldberg to Suplex City 10 times.

This is Lesnar’s first run with the Universal Title. Goldberg won the title back on March 5th at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view with a win over Kevin Owens.

