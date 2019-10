On the WWE Friday Night Smackdown premiere, Brock Lesnar defeated Kofi Kingston in 8 seconds to win the WWE Title. This tied Diesel vs. Bob Backlund as the shorest WWE Title match in company history.

After the match, MMA star Cain Velasquez made his WWE debut and attacked Lesnar. Velasquez was brought out by Rey Mysterio who was getting payback on Lesnar for Lesnar attacking Mysterio’s son Dominik.