Brock Lesnar Wrestles At WWE Live Event (Photos, Videos)

Published On 02/05/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

Brock Lesnar returned to the ring at Saturday’s WWE live event in Salt Lake City, Utah. He defeated Big Show while Paul Heyman watched from ringside.

Below are photos and videos from the match:

