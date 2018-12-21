Brock Lesnar RAW Return Revealed, 10 WWE Records That Were Broken In 2018

— Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will make his next appearance on Raw on the final show before the Royal Rumble.

The Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma announced Friday via Twitter that Lesnar will appear on Raw on January 21, 2019.

There’s no word yet if Lesnar will make any other appearances before he defends the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman at the Royal Rumble on January 27, 2019. His advocate, Paul Heyman, will appear on Raw this Monday to celebrate the holidays. Here is WWE.com’s preview:

“A roaring fire, lights twinkling and dreams of Brock Lesnar German suplexing his opponents into submission. Such is the the holiday season for Paul Heyman, who is awaiting The Beast Incarnate’s next Universal Championship defense against Braun Strowman at the WWE Royal Rumble event.

“The advocate for The Conqueror will be at Raw for a special holiday celebration. So you’d better watch out, and you’d better not cry.”

— Mickie James made history this past Monday by setting the record for most matches on Raw by a female. The latest edition of WWE List This! makes note of her record and nine other WWE records that were broken in 2018.