Brock Lesnar’s Next WWE RAW Appearance, WWE Starrcade News

– Brock Lesnar has officially been announced for the September 30th “season premiere” of WWE RAW:

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED: As if the season premiere of @WWE #RAW on Sept. 30 at Talking Stick Resort Arena wasn’t big enough, we are now getting an appearance by the ”Beast” Brock Lesnar! 🎟 Get your tix now at https://t.co/gjTK0jfoet pic.twitter.com/XwR1ouzSXV — Talking Stick Resort Arena (@TSRarena) September 18, 2019

– WWE announced the following:

The tradition of Starrcade carries on into WWE Network with a one-hour special event, streaming live on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. ET. Among the Superstars currently scheduled for the show are Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Daniel Bryan.

Starrcade will air from the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Ga. The in-arena program will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Tickets will be available at www.infiniteenergycenter.com on Friday Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. ET.

The iconic Starrcade event triumphantly returned in 2017 after a 17-year hiatus with a pair of intense Steel Cage Match victories for AJ Styles highlighting the last two years’ shows.

Be part of the action as the award-winning WWE Network presents Starrcade this December!