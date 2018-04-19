Brooke Hogan Discusses Her Father Potentially Returning To WWE

Brooke Hogan spoke to TV Insider about MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars. During the interview, she discussed her father Hulk Hogan possibly returning to WWE. Here is what she had to say:

His latest run with the company was a short one. On February 24, 2014, on Raw, Hogan made his first WWE in-ring appearance since December 2007 to hype the launch of the WWE Network.

At WrestleMania 30, Hogan served as the host and came out at the start of the show to hype up the crowd. Steve Austin and The Rock ended up coming out to have a memorable segment with him. However, he was later fired over racist remarks made in a leaked sex tape.

“I know that he will always have a relationship with Vince no matter what has happened publicly. They have had a friendship and business relationship for so long. I think that time heals all,” Hogan said. “That is what I keep telling him and everybody who asks. With a certain amount of time, people can’t be crucified for what they’ve done wrong. It’s what I always tell people. Don’t judge my dad on the one thing he did wrong and not on all the things he did right. For such a long time he was such a huge role model for kids and such a positive thing. That’s the one thing about this business is you get tormented for the one thing that is negative versus all the great things you have done.

“I told my dad that times heals all and slowly all those things will go down to the bottom and the cream will rise to the top. Hopefully, WWE will recognize he was the name the company was mostly built around. He was had that company on his back and the reputation and really did a lot of good for WWE. I hope they don’t discount that.”