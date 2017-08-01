Brooke Tessmacher Returns To TNA, Alexxis Nevaeh and Deonna Purrazzo Work TNA Tapings (Photos)

After parting ways with TNA in late 2015 due to pregnancy, Brooke Tessmacher has returned to the promotion.

On Saturday, TNA taped matches for future episodes of IMPACT and Xplosion at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Brooke beat Deonna Purrazzo in a match that will apparently be airing on IMPACT next week. Brooke was then attacked by Sienna.

Purrazzo’s appearance is interesting since she worked last Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown LIVE in the La Luchadora costume. She and Alexa Bliss were able to double team and ground Becky Lynch.

In a match taped for Xplosion, Laurel Van Ness beat independent wrestler Alexxis Nevaeh — Neveah was introduced as Alisha.

Nevaeh is a fixture in the New England independent scene and is the wife of TNA World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards. She last appeared for TNA in 2015 at the Knockouts Knockdown pay-per-view, where she lost to Madison Rayne. She turned 30 last week.