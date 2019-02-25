Bruce Prichard Reveals Change That The Undertaker Hated

During his recent podcast Bruce Prichard discussed The Undertaker’s WWE career from the period of 2004 to 2006. Prichard mentioned that it took a long time for the company to convince Undertaker to return to his Dead Man persona for Wrestlemania 20:

“Mark Calaway hated the idea [of going back to the Undertaker],” Prichard said. “Absolutely hated the idea of coming back as the Dead Man because he thought with the American Badass character, it was multi-dimensional and he wasn’t, uh, doing the head snaps and everything. He could work and go out and have a different style of match. And he felt that if he came back as the Dead Man, that he would have to go back into the Dead Man persona in the ring.”