Bruce Prichard Talks If Roman Reigns Can Be A Top Guy For WWE

Bruce Prichard spoke with Sporting News on his thoughts about various topics. Here are the highlights.

Roman Reigns:

“Roman Reigns has ‘it.’ Roman Reigns is going to be the guy. He’s got all the tools. Love him or hate him, they care about him. I have no problem with Roman Reigns being the next guy to take it to the next level because he’s a stud.”

The Undertaker’s first appearances in the WWE:

“The crowd didn’t boo right away but they reacted. There was an air in the room that people were like ‘Oh my God, this is special. Look at that guy!’. He looked different. He walked different. How he worked his matches back then was different and that’s enough, especially in those days, that people took notice. He’s just a unique talent. He’s a unique man. He got it right from the beginning and he embraced that character and became the character.”