Bruno Sammartino Had Lengthy Hospital Stay Prior To Passing Away

WWE Hall of Famer and two-time WWWF Champion Bruno Sammartino passed away at the age of 82 on Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh, PA.

Sammartino was hospitalized for two months prior to his death, Chris Cruise told Dan Gelston of the Associated Press.

Also in this article, Larry Zbyszko reflected about the heat that he had for turning on Sammartino in this article.

“I was getting my car smashed, I had to hide in trunks,” Zbyszko recalled. “I was going down the highway in a new Cadillac with the windows smashed, the mirrors hanging, the lights are out. It was a different time, a different day. My god, the riots… People hated me for 20 years after that match. Everything I learned was from Bruno. He was my mentor.”