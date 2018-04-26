Bruno Sammartino’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino’s death was the result of multiple organ failures due to heart issues.

It was also noted that a portion of Sammartino’s heart was damaged at the age of 12 from rheumatic fever but was not aware of the issues with his heart until the last few years of his life.

According to the report, Sammartino was in and out of the hospital over the past few months. Finally, the legend didn’t want people knowing about his condition.