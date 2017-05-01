Bubba Ray Dudley On New WWE PC Recruit, Women’s Wrestlers NXT TV Debuts, Xavier Woods And His Sister

– Xavier Woods’ mother and sister appear in this recent “UpUpDownDown” video. Woods and his sister call on fans to decide who gets the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis systems from their younger years.

– It looks like WWE NXT Superstars Sarah Bridges (Crazy Mary Dobson) and Macey Estrella will make their NXT TV debuts on next Wednesday’s show. They teamed up to face Billie Kay and Peyton Royce at tonight’s Full Sail University tapings. Bridges signed with WWE last October after several years of success on the indies. Estrella, who did work a NXT TV battle royal back in October, is a former US Marine Sergeant who signed back in April 2016.

– As noted, WWE announced this week that women’s talents Kimberly Frankele, Dori Prange, MaryKate Duignan Glidewell and Julia Ho have all reported to the WWE Performance Center to begin working with the company. Glidewell most recently used the name Andrea on the indies and previously worked for TNA as Rosie Lottalove. Bubba Ray Dudley tweeted the following on Andrea, who has trained at the Team 3D Wrestling Academy in Florida: