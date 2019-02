Bully Ray commented on the live crowd for this week’s WWE RAW in Lafayette, LA:

I always hated when fellow wrestlers would say to me, “wow, that crowd sucked tonight.”

My normal response was, “No, you sucked tonight.”

So take it from me…”that crowd sucked last night.”

When you’re that dead from the second Raw goes on the air…you’re the problem.

— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) February 19, 2019