Bully Ray And Tommy Dreamer Discuss WWE Stars Wanting To Leave

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer discussed WWE stars wanting to leave the company…

Bully Ray: “When you know your time is up, you just have to stare down the barrel of that gun and wait out your deal, which is exactly what he [Dean Ambrose] did,” he said. “There’s no other way out. A couple of other people got their release and were able to wiggle their way out. Nobody is getting their release anymore. You’re going to have to wait out your contract, and he did it professionally, and he did it the right way.”

Dreamer: “I understand that frustration, because once you reach that certain amount of goals, then what. For guys like, even myself, it’s that creativeness, as well as to be able to have a say. I work for a lot of companies, I’m not under contract for any of them, because I don’t want to be married that way to anybody.”