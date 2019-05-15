Bully Ray Explains What Bray Wyatt’s Character Needs

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray explained what he thinks should be done with Bray Wyatt’s new character:
“I want to see him terrorize the entire roster. I want to see him terrorize the entire company. I want to see Vince McMahon walk into his office at Titan Towers and the lights don’t come on. I want to see a flashlight come on and it’s Bray Wyatt’s face in that creepy clown mask. I want to see things that have nothing to do with a wrestling match, until it is absolutely, positively the right time to have a wrestling match.”
"I want to see him terrorize the entire WWE."@bullyray5150 explains to @davidlagreca1 why the best creative decision for @WWEBrayWyatt's character is to terrorize the #WWE roster, ala Freddy Krueger, Jason & Michael Myers, instead of wrestling.#RAW #SDLive pic.twitter.com/oNfyHSpcLk
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) May 14, 2019