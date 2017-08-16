Bully Ray On Adam Cole Signing With WWE & CM Punk Possibly Returning To ROH

Bully Ray was recently interviewed by Metro on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

On Adam Cole signing with WWE: “First of all I wish him all the success in the world because I like him. Secondly I’m disappointed to see that he’s not going to be in the ROH locker room any more because he was a huge part of it. I wish they could have worked something out but it is what it is. Thirdly, I hope he sticks around in NXT for a while because that will be a good place for him. You don’t want to move up to the main roster too quickly.”

On CM Punk possibly returning to ROH: “I don’t know CM Punk on a personal level, we’ve met two or three times and exchanged pleasantries and had small conversations. I do believe we have a mutual respect for one another, and I understand the kind of guy CM Punk is. I hope that he does step back into a wrestling ring one day, and I hope that ring is ROH. CM Punk obviously did not have a great relationship with WWE, who left a horrible taste in his mouth. He has been extremely verbal about that, so I don’t know why he would ever go back there. I do understand to go back for the money, but I’m not sure that he needs the money or he would want the aggravation or the headache of going back there.

“CM Punk could do more for the wrestling world by coming back home to ROH than going back to WWE. Because what is there for him to do at WWE? There’s really not much left, and he’s going to have to do it their way. So if he needs for his ego to work the last match at Wrestlemania, then great, but I think he’s worth so much more to the wrestling world by breathing life into the business by going back to a company like ROH. If he shows up in ROH, the entire wrestling world will be buzzing about in a positive way. If he goes back to WWE, yeah people will be talking about it, but it’s also like, hey you said you were never going back, but now you’re back.”