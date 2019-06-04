Bully Ray Releases Statement Regarding Fan Incident

Bully Ray issued the following statement regarding the “confrontation” with a fan during Sunday night’s Ring of Honor event:

And now the TRUTH…

I could not have been any nicer to said “fan.” Yes…NICE…hard to believe. I NEVER threatened, intimidated or berated said “fan.” I handled the situation the exact opposite way most would assume, with decorum. Convo lasted less than 30 sec. I even gave the fan a friendly pat on the back and told him to enjoy the show and “go be a fan.” His response…”Thanks Bully” Fan version of story is embellished to make fan look like a “victim.”

Many other fans who attended the shows in Kent and Portland have already confirmed on social media how said fan “crossed the line” w/ multiple talents…both men and women.

In Retrospect, the “fan” should have been ejected.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t until after “fan” was asked to not be “so rude”, did we find out the severity of the vile comments and lewd sexual gestures made towards the women.

I think we can all agree that in 2019, this type of behavior towards women is unacceptable and goes far beyond the scope of…”I paid for my seat, I should be able to do or say whatever I want.”

I live by the motto…”Respectful fans always get what they want…Rude fans always get what they deserve.”

At the end of the day, Im guilty of defending 3 women that needed a bit of defending. Not by being a bully…by being a man.