Bully Ray Reveals Why He Joined Ring Of Honor

Bully Ray recently did an interview with TVInsider.com and talked about debuting with Ring of Honor. Here are a few highlights…

On joining the promotion:

“I’ve been a fan of Ring of Honor since they started. The number one reason I liked the company is because it reminded me of ECW. Wrestlers in the company always had a passion to put on the best possible matches and product they could. The fans are also extremely passionate, as well. Ring of Honor is known for having a great energy and great vibe attached to it. I knew at some point in my career I wanted to be a part of it. This was a perfect opportunity for me. I’ve had a lot of offers come my way in the past couple of months. Nothing was a perfect fit. Then I started speaking with Ring of Honor, and it went really good.”

On what he hopes to do in ROH:

“I legitimately want to work with the entire company in the ring and behind the scenes. I would love to get in there with guys like Jay Lethal, Briscoes, and have some really great matches and tell some strong stories fans can invest in, which I think would be new and exciting for Ring of Honor. Outside of the ring, I want to help guys with character development. One thing that I have learned through the years from Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon is that it’s all about characters and storytelling and emotional investment. If we can get these guys from Ring of Honor to bring their characters forward a bit more and have them tell better stories, their matches are going to be more. I kind of equate right now to what Terry Funk did for ECW in 1995. By no means am I comparing myself to Terry Funk, the legend and far greater than had I hoped to be. However, in 1995, he lent ECW his name and helped move the company forward and take steps to be viewed by more fans. That’s what I want to try to do.”