Bully Ray Speaks On His Career And ROH Final Battle

In an interview with ESPN, Bully Ray commented on several topics, including what appearing at tonight’s Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view means to him.

“I don’t think it could be any more fitting. The Hammerstein Ballroom, where I have so much history, it’s New York City where I have so much history. I think the name of the pay-per-view is probably the most fitting: Final Battle.

I’ll be the first one to admit: I know I don’t belong anywhere near a ring right now. I didn’t even really want it to happen, but it has to happen. It has to happen for closure, closure for me and closure for wrestling fans.”

The interview is available in full at this link.