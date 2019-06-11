Bully Ray Takes Jab At WWE, NJPW Offering Free Matches

– Bully Ray said the following regarding this week’s Firefly Funhouse segment:
ps…We cant use the name “Bully” but smashing a rabbits brains out with a Sledge-O-Matic is totally cool. 😂😂😂#BeA⭐️#RAW@BustedOpenRadio
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) June 11, 2019
– NJPW announced the following:
📺We know there's a real shortage of professional wrestling on Monday nights, so every week we make a new match from our archives free to watch!
This week, a war between Tomoaki Honma and Katsuyori Shibata from 2016https://t.co/6v4oRzOcUC#njpw pic.twitter.com/wHMtDLLnpm
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 10, 2019