Bully Ray Talks About Possible Issue With Johnny Gargano

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray commented on a possible issue with Johnny Gargano being on the main roster:

“Unfortunately, We talk about our friend Bobby Roode and especially now, the new victim is EC3. I don’t think they would do that with Gargano but you never know. It’s very, very easy to find yourself in limbo on the main roster because we see it happen to so many guys and girls,” Bully stated. “I’d much rather see him stay in NXT. I would rather see him do what he does there. Gargano’s a bigger star now because he’s had a little stint on the main roster so staying in NXT is going to give the NXT guys the rub and I can almost see Gargano working with a Riddle, or working with anybody over there.”